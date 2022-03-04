NewsTechnology

Water Shoes & Footwear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Water Shoes & Footwear

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Shoes & Footwear in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)
  • Global top five Water Shoes & Footwear companies in 2021 (%)
  • The global Water Shoes & Footwear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Water Shoes & Footwear include CIOR, Skechers, Speedo, Crocs, Columbia, Keen, Nike, Merrell and Showaflops, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • Wesurveyed the Water Shoes & Footwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

  • Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
  • Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
  • Plastic
  • Fiber
  • Plastic & Fiber
  • Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
  • Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
  • Online Sales
  • Offline Sales
  • Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
  • Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Competitor Analysis
  • Key companies Water Shoes & Footwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Water Shoes & Footwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Water Shoes & Footwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)
  • Key companies Water Shoes & Footwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
  • CIOR
  • Skechers
  • Speedo
  • Crocs
  • Columbia
  • Keen
  • Nike
  • Merrell
  • Showaflops
  • Teva
  • Li Ning

