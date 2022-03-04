Water Shoes & Footwear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Shoes & Footwear in global, including the following market information:

Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)

Global top five Water Shoes & Footwear companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water Shoes & Footwear market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water Shoes & Footwear include CIOR, Skechers, Speedo, Crocs, Columbia, Keen, Nike, Merrell and Showaflops, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Water Shoes & Footwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Fiber

Plastic & Fiber

Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Water Shoes & Footwear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Water Shoes & Footwear revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water Shoes & Footwear revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water Shoes & Footwear sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)

Key companies Water Shoes & Footwear sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CIOR

Skechers

Speedo

Crocs

Columbia

Keen

Nike

Merrell

Showaflops

Teva

Li Ning

