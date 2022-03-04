Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier include Evonik Degussa, Industrial Noise Control, Armtec, Delta Bloc International GmbH, Noise Barriers, Kohlhaul, Paragon Noise Barriers, Kinetics Noise Control and Akripol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Type

Concrete Type

Resin Type

Global Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Buildings

Transportation

Airport

Industrial Sector

Other

Global Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Structure-Mounted Noise Barrier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik Degussa

Industrial Noise Control

Armtec

Delta Bloc International GmbH

Noise Barriers

Kohlhaul

Paragon Noise Barriers

Kinetics Noise Control

Akripol

Rebloc Gmbh

Gramm Barriers

