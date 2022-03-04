NewsTechnology

Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spray Polyurathanes Foam

The global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Open-Cell (low density) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) include BASF Corporation, Lapolla Industries, NCFI Polyurethanes, Bayer MaterialScience, Icynene Inc., Premium Spray Products, CertainTeed Corporation, Rhino Linings Corporation and The Dow Chemical Company and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Open-Cell (low density)
  • Closed-Cell (medium density)
  • Closed-Cell (high density)

Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential Buildings
  • Commercial Buildings

Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BASF Corporation
  • Lapolla Industries
  • NCFI Polyurethanes
  • Bayer MaterialScience
  • Icynene Inc.
  • Premium Spray Products
  • CertainTeed Corporation
  • Rhino Linings Corporation
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Demilec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spray Polyurathanes Foam (SPF) Companies

