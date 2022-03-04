Styrene Tackfier Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Styrene Tackfier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthesis Tackifiers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrene Tackfier include Eastman Chemical, Kraton Corporation, Exxonmobil Chemical, Lawter, Arakawa Chemical Industries, BASF, Arkema, DRT (Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques) and Teckrez, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Styrene Tackfier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene Tackfier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene Tackfier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthesis Tackifiers

Natural Tackifiers

Global Styrene Tackfier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene Tackfier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Footwear

Other

Global Styrene Tackfier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene Tackfier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrene Tackfier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrene Tackfier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrene Tackfier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Styrene Tackfier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman Chemical

Kraton Corporation

Exxonmobil Chemical

Lawter

Arakawa Chemical Industries

BASF

Arkema

DRT (Derives Resiniques Et Terpeniques)

Teckrez

Westrock

Yasuhara Chemical

Rantec Corporation

Guangdong Komo

Schonox

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Styrene Tackfier Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Styrene Tackfier Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Styrene Tackfier Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Styrene Tackfier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Styrene Tackfier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Styrene Tackfier Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Styrene Tackfier Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Styrene Tackfier Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Styrene Tackfier Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Styrene Tackfier Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Styrene Tackfier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene Tackfier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene Tackfier Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene Tackfier Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Styrene Tackfier Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene Tackfier Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Styrene Tackfier Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

