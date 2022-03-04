NewsTechnology
Manual Directional Control Valves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Manual Directional Control Valves
This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Directional Control Valves in global, including the following market information:
- Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Manual Directional Control Valves companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Manual Directional Control Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- 2-way Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Manual Directional Control Valves include Festo Group, ENERPAC, SMC Corporation, Bosch, Parker, Continental Hydraulics Inc., Bucher Hydraulics, Inc., Eaton and Voith and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Manual Directional Control Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-manual-directional-control-valves-2022-2028-428
- Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 2-way
- 4-way
- 5-way
- 6-way
- Multi-way
- Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages industry
- Chemical
- Electric
- Medical
- Mining
- Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Manual Directional Control Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Manual Directional Control Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Manual Directional Control Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Manual Directional Control Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Festo Group
- ENERPAC
- SMC Corporation
- Bosch
- Parker
- Continental Hydraulics Inc.
- Bucher Hydraulics, Inc.
- Eaton
- Voith
- Ningbo Hoyea Machinery Manufacture Co.,Ltd.
Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-manual-directional-control-valves-2022-2028-428
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports