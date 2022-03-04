Manual Directional Control Valves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Directional Control Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Manual Directional Control Valves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manual Directional Control Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2-way Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manual Directional Control Valves include Festo Group, ENERPAC, SMC Corporation, Bosch, Parker, Continental Hydraulics Inc., Bucher Hydraulics, Inc., Eaton and Voith and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Manual Directional Control Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research Methodology – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-manual-directional-control-valves-2022-2028-428

Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2-way

4-way

5-way

6-way

Multi-way

Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages industry

Chemical

Electric

Medical

Mining

Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Directional Control Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Manual Directional Control Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manual Directional Control Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Manual Directional Control Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Manual Directional Control Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Festo Group

ENERPAC

SMC Corporation

Bosch

Parker

Continental Hydraulics Inc.

Bucher Hydraulics, Inc.

Eaton

Voith

Ningbo Hoyea Machinery Manufacture Co.,Ltd.

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/machines/global-manual-directional-control-valves-2022-2028-428

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports