Alfalfa Extract Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Alfalfa Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alfalfa Extract include Teva Skin Care, GNC, Nutrilite, Xi’an Tianyi, Hunan Nutramax, Refine Biology, Xi’an Mingze and Hangzhou Botanical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alfalfa Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alfalfa Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alfalfa Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Food Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Alfalfa Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alfalfa Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Dietary Supplement
  • Medicine
  • Other

Global Alfalfa Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alfalfa Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Alfalfa Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Alfalfa Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Alfalfa Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Alfalfa Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Teva Skin Care
  • GNC
  • Nutrilite
  • Xi’an Tianyi
  • Hunan Nutramax
  • Refine Biology
  • Xi’an Mingze
  • Hangzhou Botanical Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alfalfa Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alfalfa Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alfalfa Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alfalfa Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alfalfa Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alfalfa Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alfalfa Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alfalfa Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alfalfa Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alfalfa Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alfalfa Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alfalfa Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alfalfa Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alfalfa Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alfalfa Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alfalfa Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alfalfa Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

