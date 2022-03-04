Alpha-Terpineol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Alpha-Terpineol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alpha-Terpineol include Socer Brasil, DRT, Sigma-Aldrich, Alfa Aesar, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Yasuhara Chemical, Ernesto Ventos, Sky Dragon Fine-Chem and Wansong Forestry Perfume Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Alpha-Terpineol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alpha-Terpineol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alpha-Terpineol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade
- Fragrance Grade
- Pharma Grade
Global Alpha-Terpineol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alpha-Terpineol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fragrance
- Pharma
- Industrial
- Other
Global Alpha-Terpineol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alpha-Terpineol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Alpha-Terpineol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Alpha-Terpineol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Alpha-Terpineol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Alpha-Terpineol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Socer Brasil
- DRT
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Alfa Aesar
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology
- Yasuhara Chemical
- Ernesto Ventos
- Sky Dragon Fine-Chem
- Wansong Forestry Perfume Manufacturing
- EcoGreen
- Shanghai Longsheng Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alpha-Terpineol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alpha-Terpineol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alpha-Terpineol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alpha-Terpineol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alpha-Terpineol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alpha-Terpineol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alpha-Terpineol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alpha-Terpineol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alpha-Terpineol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alpha-Terpineol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alpha-Terpineol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alpha-Terpineol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alpha-Terpineol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha-Terpineol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alpha-Terpineol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alpha-Terpineol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alpha-Terpineol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
