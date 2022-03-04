Naphthalene Sulfonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Naphthalene Sulfonate market was valued at 733.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 853.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Naphthalene Sulfonate include BASF SE, GCP Applied Technologies Inc, Huntsman International, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, AkzoNobel NV, Giovanni Bozzetto and Koppers Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Naphthalene Sulfonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Powder

Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dispersant & Wetting Agent

Plasticizer

Surfactant

Others

Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Naphthalene Sulfonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Naphthalene Sulfonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Naphthalene Sulfonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Naphthalene Sulfonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

GCP Applied Technologies Inc

Huntsman International

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

AkzoNobel NV

Giovanni Bozzetto

Koppers Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Naphthalene Sulfonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Naphthalene Sulfonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Naphthalene Sulfonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Naphthalene Sulfonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Naphthalene Sulfonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Naphthalene Sulfonate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Naphthalene Sulfonate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

