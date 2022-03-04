Decorative Tile Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Decorative Tile market was valued at 115850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 135810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ceramic Tile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Decorative Tile include H & R Johnson, Kajaria Ceramics, Crossville, Internacional De Ceramica Sab De Cv, Iris Ceramic, Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche, Porcelanosa Grupo, Seneca Tiles and Mohawk Industries and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Decorative Tile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Decorative Tile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Decorative Tile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ceramic Tile

Porcelain Tile

Stone Tile

Others

Global Decorative Tile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Decorative Tile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Floors

Walls

Others

Global Decorative Tile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Decorative Tile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Decorative Tile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Decorative Tile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Decorative Tile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Decorative Tile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

H & R Johnson

Kajaria Ceramics

Crossville

Internacional De Ceramica Sab De Cv

Iris Ceramic

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche

Porcelanosa Grupo

Seneca Tiles

Mohawk Industries

Emser Tile

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Decorative Tile Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Decorative Tile Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Decorative Tile Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Decorative Tile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Decorative Tile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Decorative Tile Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Decorative Tile Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Decorative Tile Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Decorative Tile Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Decorative Tile Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Decorative Tile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Decorative Tile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Decorative Tile Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Tile Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Decorative Tile Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Decorative Tile Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Decorative Tile Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ceramic Tile

