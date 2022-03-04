NewsTechnology
Powerbag Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Powerbag Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Powerbag in global, including the following market information:
- Global Powerbag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Powerbag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Powerbag companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Powerbag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Office Backpack Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Powerbag include AMPL, Aster Backpack, Barracuda Konzu, BirkSun, Co.Alition, ECEEN, Ghost, Ghostek and MOS Pack, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Powerbag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
- Global Powerbag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Powerbag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Office Backpack
- Travelling Backpack
- Student Backpack
- Other
- Global Powerbag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Powerbag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retail
- Other
- Global Powerbag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Powerbag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Powerbag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Powerbag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Powerbag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Powerbag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AMPL
- Aster Backpack
- Barracuda Konzu
- BirkSun
- Co.Alition
- ECEEN
- Ghost
- Ghostek
- MOS Pack
- North Face
- Poros
- Shenzhen Joyelife Technology
- Sosoon
- Targus
- Trakk Shell
- TYLT
