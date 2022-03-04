Powerbag Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powerbag in global, including the following market information:

Global Powerbag Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Powerbag Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Powerbag companies in 2021 (%)

The global Powerbag market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Office Backpack Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Powerbag include AMPL, Aster Backpack, Barracuda Konzu, BirkSun, Co.Alition, ECEEN, Ghost, Ghostek and MOS Pack, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Powerbag manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Powerbag Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powerbag Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Office Backpack

Travelling Backpack

Student Backpack

Other

Global Powerbag Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powerbag Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Other

Global Powerbag Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powerbag Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Powerbag revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Powerbag revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Powerbag sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Powerbag sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AMPL

Aster Backpack

Barracuda Konzu

BirkSun

Co.Alition

ECEEN

Ghost

Ghostek

MOS Pack

North Face

Poros

Shenzhen Joyelife Technology

Sosoon

Targus

Trakk Shell

TYLT

