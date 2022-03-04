Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Isotactic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) include DOW, SABIC, LyondellBasell, Kureha, Asahi Kasei, Solvay, Braskem, Sumitomo Chemical and Reliance Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Isotactic

Atactic

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Military

Other

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DOW

SABIC

LyondellBasell

Kureha

Asahi Kasei

Solvay

Braskem

Sumitomo Chemical

Reliance Industries

Formosa Plastics

Juhua Group Corporation

NanTong Hui Yu Feng

Zhe Jiang Keguan Polymer

Shenhua

