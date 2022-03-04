Viscosity Modifier Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Viscosity Modifier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Minerals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Viscosity Modifier include BASF, The DOW Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant AG, Lubrizol, Functional Products Inc., Nalco and Sea-Land Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Viscosity Modifier manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Viscosity Modifier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscosity Modifier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Minerals

Hydrocolloids

Synthetic polymer

Others

Global Viscosity Modifier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscosity Modifier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Oil & Gas

Others

Global Viscosity Modifier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscosity Modifier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Viscosity Modifier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Viscosity Modifier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Viscosity Modifier sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Viscosity Modifier sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

The DOW Chemical Company

Elementis PLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Clariant AG

Lubrizol

Functional Products Inc.

Nalco

Sea-Land Chemical Company

Soltex, Inc.

W.R. Grace

AMETEK Brookfield

Sika Corporation U.S.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Viscosity Modifier Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Viscosity Modifier Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Viscosity Modifier Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Viscosity Modifier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Viscosity Modifier Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Viscosity Modifier Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Viscosity Modifier Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Viscosity Modifier Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Viscosity Modifier Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Viscosity Modifier Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Viscosity Modifier Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Viscosity Modifier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Viscosity Modifier Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscosity Modifier Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Viscosity Modifier Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscosity Modifier Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Viscosity Modifier Market Size

