Automotive Racing Slicks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Racing Slicks in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Automotive Racing Slicks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Racing Slicks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Road Racing Slicks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Racing Slicks include Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, Continental, Hankook, Pirelli, Cooper, Hoosier Racing Tire Corp and Sumitomo Rubber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Automotive Racing Slicks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Road Racing Slicks

Off Road Racing Slicks

Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aftermarket

OEMs

Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Automotive Racing Slicks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Racing Slicks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Racing Slicks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Automotive Racing Slicks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Michelin

Goodyear

Bridgestone

Continental

Hankook

Pirelli

Cooper

Hoosier Racing Tire Corp

Sumitomo Rubber

Toyo Tire & Rubber

Yokohama Rubber

Kumho

Maxxis

NITTO TIRE

BFGoodrich

