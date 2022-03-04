NewsTechnology
Automotive Racing Slicks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Racing Slicks
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Racing Slicks in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Automotive Racing Slicks companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Automotive Racing Slicks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Road Racing Slicks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Automotive Racing Slicks include Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, Continental, Hankook, Pirelli, Cooper, Hoosier Racing Tire Corp and Sumitomo Rubber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Automotive Racing Slicks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Road Racing Slicks
- Off Road Racing Slicks
- Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aftermarket
- OEMs
- Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Automotive Racing Slicks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Racing Slicks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Racing Slicks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Automotive Racing Slicks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Michelin
- Goodyear
- Bridgestone
- Continental
- Hankook
- Pirelli
- Cooper
- Hoosier Racing Tire Corp
- Sumitomo Rubber
- Toyo Tire & Rubber
- Yokohama Rubber
- Kumho
- Maxxis
- NITTO TIRE
- BFGoodrich
