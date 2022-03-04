Liquid Filter Media Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Filter Media in global, including the following market information:

Global Liquid Filter Media Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Liquid Filter Media Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Liquid Filter Media companies in 2021 (%)

The global Liquid Filter Media market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical Filter Media Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liquid Filter Media include 3M, Lydall, Inc, Sandler, Hollingsworth & Vose, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, BWF Offermann, Waldenfels & Co. KG, Menardi, Johns Manville and Norafin Industries (Germany) GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Liquid Filter Media manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Liquid Filter Media Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Liquid Filter Media Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Filter Media

Chemical Filter Media

Biological Filter Media

Others

Global Liquid Filter Media Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Liquid Filter Media Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Water Treatment

Mining

Others

Global Liquid Filter Media Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Liquid Filter Media Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Liquid Filter Media revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Liquid Filter Media revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Liquid Filter Media sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Liquid Filter Media sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Lydall, Inc

Sandler

Hollingsworth & Vose

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

BWF Offermann, Waldenfels & Co. KG

Menardi

Johns Manville

Norafin Industries (Germany) GmbH

Southern Filter Media

Parker Hannifin Corp

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

Heimbach

Superior Felt & Filtration, LLC

Building Materials company

