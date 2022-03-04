NewsTechnology
Liquid Filter Media Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Liquid Filter Media
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Filter Media in global, including the following market information:
- Global Liquid Filter Media Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Liquid Filter Media Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Liquid Filter Media companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Liquid Filter Media market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Mechanical Filter Media Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Liquid Filter Media include 3M, Lydall, Inc, Sandler, Hollingsworth & Vose, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, BWF Offermann, Waldenfels & Co. KG, Menardi, Johns Manville and Norafin Industries (Germany) GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Liquid Filter Media manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
- Global Liquid Filter Media Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
- Global Liquid Filter Media Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mechanical Filter Media
- Chemical Filter Media
- Biological Filter Media
- Others
- Global Liquid Filter Media Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
- Global Liquid Filter Media Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Manufacturing
- Food and Beverage
- Water Treatment
- Mining
- Others
- Global Liquid Filter Media Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
- Global Liquid Filter Media Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Liquid Filter Media revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Liquid Filter Media revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Liquid Filter Media sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Liquid Filter Media sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Lydall, Inc
- Sandler
- Hollingsworth & Vose
- Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
- BWF Offermann, Waldenfels & Co. KG
- Menardi
- Johns Manville
- Norafin Industries (Germany) GmbH
- Southern Filter Media
- Parker Hannifin Corp
- Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.
- Heimbach
- Superior Felt & Filtration, LLC
- Building Materials company
