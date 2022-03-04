NewsTechnology
Allen & Hex Key Sets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Allen & Hex Key Sets
This report contains market size and forecasts of Allen & Hex Key Sets in global, including the following market information:
- Global Allen & Hex Key Sets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Allen & Hex Key Sets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Allen & Hex Key Sets companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Allen & Hex Key Sets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Less than $10 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Allen & Hex Key Sets include Apex Tool Group, LLC, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Wiha Tools Ltd., Bondhus, SPERO, Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd, Klein Tools, Inc, Tapariatools and Hindustan Everest Tools Limited and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- Wesurveyed the Allen & Hex Key Sets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
- Global Allen & Hex Key Sets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global Allen & Hex Key Sets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Less than $10
- $10 – $24.99
- $25 – $49.99
- $50 – $99.99
- $100 and up
- Global Allen & Hex Key Sets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global Allen & Hex Key Sets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household
- Commercial
- Global Allen & Hex Key Sets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
- Global Allen & Hex Key Sets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- Key companies Allen & Hex Key Sets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Allen & Hex Key Sets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Allen & Hex Key Sets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Allen & Hex Key Sets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Apex Tool Group, LLC
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- Wiha Tools Ltd.
- Bondhus
- SPERO
- Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd
- Klein Tools, Inc
- Tapariatools
- Hindustan Everest Tools Limited
- Jagdambay Tools
