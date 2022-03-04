Knee Pads Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Knee Pads in global, including the following market information:

Global Knee Pads Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Knee Pads Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Knee Pads companies in 2021 (%)

The global Knee Pads market was valued at 5860.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6582.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Knee Pads include Bucket Boss, Husky, TOUGHBUILT, Dead On Tools, McGuire-Nicholas, MASCOT, BARSKA, HDX and Ace, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Knee Pads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Knee Pads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Knee Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Foam

Gel

Nylon

PVC

Rubber

Others

Global Knee Pads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Knee Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Women

Men

Children

Global Knee Pads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Knee Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

Key companies Knee Pads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Knee Pads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Knee Pads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Knee Pads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bucket Boss

Husky

TOUGHBUILT

Dead On Tools

McGuire-Nicholas

MASCOT

BARSKA

HDX

Ace

Custom LeatherCraft

NoTrax

