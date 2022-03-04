NewsTechnology

Knee Pads Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Knee Pads in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Knee Pads Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Knee Pads Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Knee Pads companies in 2021 (%)
  • The global Knee Pads market was valued at 5860.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6582.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.
  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Knee Pads include Bucket Boss, Husky, TOUGHBUILT, Dead On Tools, McGuire-Nicholas, MASCOT, BARSKA, HDX and Ace, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • Wesurveyed the Knee Pads manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
  • Global Knee Pads Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
  • Global Knee Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
  • Foam
  • Gel
  • Nylon
  • PVC
  • Rubber
  • Others
  • Global Knee Pads Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
  • Global Knee Pads Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
  • Women
  • Men
  • Children
  • Global Knee Pads Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
  • Global Knee Pads Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Competitor Analysis
  • Key companies Knee Pads revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Knee Pads revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Knee Pads sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Knee Pads sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
  • Bucket Boss
  • Husky
  • TOUGHBUILT
  • Dead On Tools
  • McGuire-Nicholas
  • MASCOT
  • BARSKA
  • HDX
  • Ace
  • Custom LeatherCraft
  • NoTrax

