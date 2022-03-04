Self Consolidating Concrete Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Self Consolidating Concrete market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cements Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Self Consolidating Concrete include BASF SE, ACC Concrete, CEMEX Group, Hong Leong Group, Lafarge, Unibeton Ready Mix, Tarmac, UltraTech Cement and Sika Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Self Consolidating Concrete manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Self Consolidating Concrete Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Self Consolidating Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cements
- Aggregates
- Admixtures
- Other
Global Self Consolidating Concrete Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Self Consolidating Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Architectural
- Infrastructure
- Other
Global Self Consolidating Concrete Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Self Consolidating Concrete Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Self Consolidating Concrete revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Self Consolidating Concrete revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Self Consolidating Concrete sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Self Consolidating Concrete sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF SE
- ACC Concrete
- CEMEX Group
- Hong Leong Group
- Lafarge
- Unibeton Ready Mix
- Tarmac
- UltraTech Cement
- Sika Group
- Hope Construction Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Self Consolidating Concrete Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Self Consolidating Concrete Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Self Consolidating Concrete Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Self Consolidating Concrete Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Self Consolidating Concrete Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Self Consolidating Concrete Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Self Consolidating Concrete Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Self Consolidating Concrete Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Self Consolidating Concrete Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Self Consolidating Concrete Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Self Consolidating Concrete Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Self Consolidating Concrete Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Self Consolidating Concrete Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Self Consolidating Concrete Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Self Consolidating Concrete Companies
