Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) market was valued at 2286 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3080.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Suspended Solids Removal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) include Dow Water & Process Solutions, GE Water & Process Technologies, Kurita Water Industries, Louis Berger, Mott Macdonald, Organo, IDE Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies and Aecom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Suspended Solids Removal
- Dissolved Solids Removal
- Biological Treatment & Recovery
- Disinfection & Oxidation
- Other
Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Crops
- Soil Resources
- Groundwater Resources
- Other
Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow Water & Process Solutions
- GE Water & Process Technologies
- Kurita Water Industries
- Louis Berger
- Mott Macdonald
- Organo
- IDE Technologies
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Aecom
- Aquatech
- Cameron
- Ch2m Hill
- Degremont Industry
- Black & Veatch
- Atkins
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Waste Water Treatment (WWT) Product Type
