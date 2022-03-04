Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete market was valued at 2493.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4168.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Under C30 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete include Formglas Products, Frey-Fil Corporation, GB Architectural Cladding Products, Hard Rock Developments, Domcrete GFRC Countertop, Fibrex Construction, Fishstone, CHENG Concrete and Loveld, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Under C30

C30-C60

C60-C100

Above C100

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectural Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Municipal Engineering

Other

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Formglas Products

Frey-Fil Corporation

GB Architectural Cladding Products

Hard Rock Developments

Domcrete GFRC Countertop

Fibrex Construction

Fishstone

CHENG Concrete

Loveld

Pennine Stone

Surecrete Design Products

BCM GRC

Betofiber

Blueconcrete

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Players in Global Market

