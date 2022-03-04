Graphite Rods Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Graphite Rods
The global Graphite Rods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Graphite Rods include Imerys, Mersen, GCP, Northern Graphite Block, Cable Consultants, Focus Graphite Block, Lomiko Metals, RS Mines and Alabama Graphite Block, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Graphite Rods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Graphite Rods Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graphite Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity
- Ultra Purity 99.9995%
- Ultra Superior Purity 99.9999%
Global Graphite Rods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graphite Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Energy Storage & Batteries
- Metals
- Research & Laboratory
- Thin Film Deposition
Global Graphite Rods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graphite Rods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Graphite Rods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Graphite Rods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Graphite Rods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Graphite Rods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Imerys
- Mersen
- GCP
- Northern Graphite Block
- Cable Consultants
- Focus Graphite Block
- Lomiko Metals
- RS Mines
- Alabama Graphite Block
- AGT
- Bora Bora Resources
- CCGG
- AoYu Graphite Block
- Qingdao Huatai
- Shenzhen Jinzhaohe
- Beijing Sanye
- Graphite Products Corp.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graphite Rods Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Graphite Rods Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Graphite Rods Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Graphite Rods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Graphite Rods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Graphite Rods Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graphite Rods Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Graphite Rods Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Graphite Rods Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Graphite Rods Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Graphite Rods Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Rods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphite Rods Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Rods Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphite Rods Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Rods Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Graphite Rods Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/