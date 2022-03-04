News

Plastisol Sealants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Plastisol Sealants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Solvent Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastisol Sealants include 3M, Dow Chemical, Dow Corning, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Huntsman, Arkema Group, Mapei and American Biltrite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Plastisol Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastisol Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastisol Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Solvent Type
  • Water-Based Type
  • Other

Global Plastisol Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastisol Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Construction
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Marine
  • Woodworking and Joinery
  • Other

Global Plastisol Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastisol Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Plastisol Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Plastisol Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Plastisol Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Plastisol Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • 3M
  • Dow Chemical
  • Dow Corning
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Henkel
  • Huntsman
  • Arkema Group
  • Mapei
  • American Biltrite
  • Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive
  • PPG Industries
  • Sika
  • Super Glue
  • Avery Dennison
  • ITW Performance Polymers
  • RPM International
  • Royal Adhesives and Sealants

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastisol Sealants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastisol Sealants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastisol Sealants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastisol Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastisol Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastisol Sealants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastisol Sealants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastisol Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastisol Sealants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastisol Sealants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastisol Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastisol Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastisol Sealants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastisol Sealants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastisol Sealants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastisol Sealants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

