Plastisol Sealants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Plastisol Sealants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastisol Sealants include 3M, Dow Chemical, Dow Corning, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Huntsman, Arkema Group, Mapei and American Biltrite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Plastisol Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastisol Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastisol Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent Type

Water-Based Type

Other

Global Plastisol Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastisol Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Marine

Woodworking and Joinery

Other

Global Plastisol Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastisol Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastisol Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastisol Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastisol Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plastisol Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Dow Chemical

Dow Corning

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Huntsman

Arkema Group

Mapei

American Biltrite

Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive

PPG Industries

Sika

Super Glue

Avery Dennison

ITW Performance Polymers

RPM International

Royal Adhesives and Sealants

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastisol Sealants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastisol Sealants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastisol Sealants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastisol Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastisol Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastisol Sealants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastisol Sealants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastisol Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastisol Sealants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastisol Sealants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastisol Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastisol Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastisol Sealants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastisol Sealants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastisol Sealants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastisol Sealants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

