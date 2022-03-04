Asphalt Modifiers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Asphalt Modifiers market was valued at 3494.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4788.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Physical Modifier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Asphalt Modifiers include Du Pont, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries, ExxonMobil Chemical, Albemarle, Akzo Nobel, Franklin International and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Asphalt Modifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Asphalt Modifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Asphalt Modifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Physical Modifier

Chemical Modifier

Other

Global Asphalt Modifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Asphalt Modifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Road

Roofing

Other

Global Asphalt Modifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Asphalt Modifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Asphalt Modifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Asphalt Modifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Asphalt Modifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Asphalt Modifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Du Pont

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical

Evonik Industries

ExxonMobil Chemical

Albemarle

Akzo Nobel

Franklin International

Arkema

Ashland

Honeywell International

3M

The Sherwin-Williams

Huntsman

ArrMaz

Sasol

Kraton Performance Polymers

Engineered Additives

Eurovia Services

Genan Holding

PQ Corporation

Romonta GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Asphalt Modifiers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Asphalt Modifiers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Asphalt Modifiers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Asphalt Modifiers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Asphalt Modifiers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Asphalt Modifiers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Asphalt Modifiers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Asphalt Modifiers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Asphalt Modifiers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Asphalt Modifiers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Asphalt Modifiers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Asphalt Modifiers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Asphalt Modifiers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Modifiers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Asphalt Modifiers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Modifiers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

