Asphalt Modifiers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Asphalt Modifiers market was valued at 3494.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4788.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Physical Modifier Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Asphalt Modifiers include Du Pont, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries, ExxonMobil Chemical, Albemarle, Akzo Nobel, Franklin International and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Asphalt Modifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Asphalt Modifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Asphalt Modifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Physical Modifier
- Chemical Modifier
- Other
Global Asphalt Modifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Asphalt Modifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Road
- Roofing
- Other
Global Asphalt Modifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Asphalt Modifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Asphalt Modifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Asphalt Modifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Asphalt Modifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Asphalt Modifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Du Pont
- BASF SE
- The Dow Chemical
- Evonik Industries
- ExxonMobil Chemical
- Albemarle
- Akzo Nobel
- Franklin International
- Arkema
- Ashland
- Honeywell International
- 3M
- The Sherwin-Williams
- Huntsman
- ArrMaz
- Sasol
- Kraton Performance Polymers
- Engineered Additives
- Eurovia Services
- Genan Holding
- PQ Corporation
- Romonta GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Asphalt Modifiers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Asphalt Modifiers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Asphalt Modifiers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Asphalt Modifiers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Asphalt Modifiers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Asphalt Modifiers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Asphalt Modifiers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Asphalt Modifiers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Asphalt Modifiers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Asphalt Modifiers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Asphalt Modifiers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Asphalt Modifiers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Asphalt Modifiers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Modifiers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Asphalt Modifiers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Asphalt Modifiers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
