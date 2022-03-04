Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape market was valued at 40570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 50860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape include 3M, Nitto, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer Group, Saint Gobin, Henkel and Tremco Illbruck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PE

PVC

PP

PET

Other

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Packing

Electronics

Construction

Other

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Nitto

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer Group

Saint Gobin

Henkel

Tremco Illbruck

Scapa

CCT Tape

Luxking Group

Orafol Europe GmbH

Shurtape Technologies

Achem (YC Group)

Zhongke Non-Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Players in Global Market

