Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape market was valued at 40570 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 50860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape include 3M, Nitto, Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer Group, Saint Gobin, Henkel and Tremco Illbruck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PE
- PVC
- PP
- PET
- Other
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Packing
- Electronics
- Construction
- Other
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Nitto
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)
- Berry Plastics
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Saint Gobin
- Henkel
- Tremco Illbruck
- Scapa
- CCT Tape
- Luxking Group
- Orafol Europe GmbH
- Shurtape Technologies
- Achem (YC Group)
- Zhongke Non-Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Tape Players in Global Market
