24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device in global, including the following market information:

Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary ABPM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device include A&D, Hill-Rom, SunTech Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, Schiller, Bosch + Sohn, Microlife, Vasomedical and Meditech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary ABPM

Mobile-based ABPM

Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A&D

Hill-Rom

SunTech Medical

Spacelabs Healthcare

Schiller

Bosch + Sohn

Microlife

Vasomedical

Meditech

Riester

Mindray

Suzuken

HINGMED

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 24-hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

