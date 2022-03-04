Performance Architectural Membrane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Performance Architectural Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Performance Architectural Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Performance Architectural Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Performance Architectural Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Performance Architectural Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Performance Architectural Membrane include Serge Ferrari, Mehler, Heytex, Sattler, Sioen, Verseidag, Hiraoka, Seaman Corp and Saint-Gobain, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Performance Architectural Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Performance Architectural Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Performance Architectural Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester Fabric

Glass Fabric

ETFE Sheeting

Other

Global Performance Architectural Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Performance Architectural Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other

Global Performance Architectural Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Performance Architectural Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Performance Architectural Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Performance Architectural Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Performance Architectural Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Performance Architectural Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

Naizil

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Performance Architectural Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Performance Architectural Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Performance Architectural Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Performance Architectural Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Performance Architectural Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Performance Architectural Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Performance Architectural Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Performance Architectural Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Performance Architectural Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Performance Architectural Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Performance Architectural Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Performance Architectural Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Performance Architectural Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Performance Architectural Membrane Players in Global Market

