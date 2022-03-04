News

Rhodium Chloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Rhodium Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Particle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rhodium Chloride include BASF, Evonik, Johnson Matthey, Heraeus, Stanford Advanced Materials, Vineeth Chemicals, Sigma-Aldrich, Shanxi Kaida Chemcial and KaiDa Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Rhodium Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rhodium Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rhodium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Particle
  • Powder

Global Rhodium Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rhodium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Petrochemicals
  • Medical
  • Other

Global Rhodium Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rhodium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Rhodium Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Rhodium Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Rhodium Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Rhodium Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BASF
  • Evonik
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Heraeus
  • Stanford Advanced Materials
  • Vineeth Chemicals
  • Sigma-Aldrich
  • Shanxi Kaida Chemcial
  • KaiDa Technology
  • Strem Chemicals
  • Springer
  • KaiDa Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rhodium Chloride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rhodium Chloride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rhodium Chloride Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rhodium Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rhodium Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rhodium Chloride Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rhodium Chloride Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rhodium Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rhodium Chloride Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rhodium Chloride Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rhodium Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rhodium Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rhodium Chloride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rhodium Chloride Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rhodium Chloride Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rhodium Chloride Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rhodium Chloride Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

