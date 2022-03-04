Rhodium Chloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Rhodium Chloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Particle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rhodium Chloride include BASF, Evonik, Johnson Matthey, Heraeus, Stanford Advanced Materials, Vineeth Chemicals, Sigma-Aldrich, Shanxi Kaida Chemcial and KaiDa Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Rhodium Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rhodium Chloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rhodium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Particle

Powder

Global Rhodium Chloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rhodium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemicals

Medical

Other

Global Rhodium Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rhodium Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rhodium Chloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rhodium Chloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rhodium Chloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rhodium Chloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Evonik

Johnson Matthey

Heraeus

Stanford Advanced Materials

Vineeth Chemicals

Sigma-Aldrich

Shanxi Kaida Chemcial

KaiDa Technology

Strem Chemicals

Springer

