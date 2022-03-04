Caoutchouc Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Caoutchouc in global, including the following market information:

Global Caoutchouc Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Caoutchouc Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Caoutchouc companies in 2021 (%)

The global Caoutchouc market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Caoutchouc include Von Bundit, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Southland Holding, Thai Hua Rubber, Vietnam Rubber Group, Tradewinds Plantation Berhad, Tong Thai Rubber Group, Thai Rubber Latex Corporation and Ravasco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Caoutchouc manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Caoutchouc Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Caoutchouc Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS)

Technically Specified Rubber (TSR)

Latex

Global Caoutchouc Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Caoutchouc Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Global Caoutchouc Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Caoutchouc Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Caoutchouc revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Caoutchouc revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Caoutchouc sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Caoutchouc sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Von Bundit

Sri Trang Agro-Industry

Southland Holding

Thai Hua Rubber

Vietnam Rubber Group

Tradewinds Plantation Berhad

Tong Thai Rubber Group

Thai Rubber Latex Corporation

Ravasco

Halcyon Agri

Feltex

Unitex Rubber

Indolatex Jaya Abadi

Kurian Abraham

Hevea-Tec

KLPK

Bakrie Sumatera Plantations

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

C.W. Mackie

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Caoutchouc Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Caoutchouc Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Caoutchouc Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Caoutchouc Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Caoutchouc Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Caoutchouc Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Caoutchouc Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Caoutchouc Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Caoutchouc Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Caoutchouc Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Caoutchouc Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Caoutchouc Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Caoutchouc Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caoutchouc Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Caoutchouc Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caoutchouc Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Caoutchouc Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS)

4.1.3 Technically Specified Rubber (TSR)

