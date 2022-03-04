Human Somatotropin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Somatotropin in global, including the following market information:

Global Human Somatotropin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Human Somatotropin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Human Somatotropin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Human Somatotropin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Human Somatotropin include Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Merck Serono, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, GeneScience Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen and LG Life Sciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Human Somatotropin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Human Somatotropin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Human Somatotropin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Solvent

Global Human Somatotropin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Human Somatotropin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD)

Turner Syndrome

Chronic Renal Insufficiency

Prader Willi Syndrome

Small for Gestational Age

SHOX Deficiency

Others

Global Human Somatotropin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Human Somatotropin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Human Somatotropin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Human Somatotropin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Human Somatotropin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Human Somatotropin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Merck Serono

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen

LG Life Sciences

Sandoz International

Anhui Anke Biotechnology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Human Somatotropin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Human Somatotropin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Human Somatotropin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Human Somatotropin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Human Somatotropin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Human Somatotropin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Human Somatotropin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Human Somatotropin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Human Somatotropin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Human Somatotropin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Human Somatotropin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Human Somatotropin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Human Somatotropin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Somatotropin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Human Somatotropin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Somatotropin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Human Somatotropin Market Size

