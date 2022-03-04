Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ACSR ? Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced include Nexans, Midal Cables Ltd., Apar IndGermanytries, Hengtong Group, Southwire Company, General Cable, K M Cables & Conductors and Tongda Cable, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ACSR ? Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced
- ACSR/AW ? Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced
- ACSR/TW ? Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced
Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Bare overhead transmission conductor
- Primary and secondary distribution conductor
- Messenger support
- Others
Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nexans
- Midal Cables Ltd.
- Apar IndGermanytries
- Hengtong Group
- Southwire Company
- General Cable
- K M Cables & Conductors
- Tongda Cable
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Conductor Steel Reinforced Players in Global
