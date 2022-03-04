Rhodium Carbonyl Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Rhodium Carbonyl market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Particle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rhodium Carbonyl include BASF, Evonik, Johnson Matthey, Heraeus, Stanford Advanced Materials, Vineeth Chemicals, Sigma-Aldrich, Shanxi Kaida Chemcial and KaiDa Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Rhodium Carbonyl manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rhodium Carbonyl Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rhodium Carbonyl Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Particle
- Powder
Global Rhodium Carbonyl Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rhodium Carbonyl Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Petrochemicals
- Medical
- Other
Global Rhodium Carbonyl Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rhodium Carbonyl Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rhodium Carbonyl revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rhodium Carbonyl revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rhodium Carbonyl sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Rhodium Carbonyl sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Evonik
- Johnson Matthey
- Heraeus
- Stanford Advanced Materials
- Vineeth Chemicals
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Shanxi Kaida Chemcial
- KaiDa Technology
- Strem Chemicals
- Springer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rhodium Carbonyl Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rhodium Carbonyl Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rhodium Carbonyl Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rhodium Carbonyl Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rhodium Carbonyl Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rhodium Carbonyl Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rhodium Carbonyl Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rhodium Carbonyl Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rhodium Carbonyl Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rhodium Carbonyl Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rhodium Carbonyl Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rhodium Carbonyl Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rhodium Carbonyl Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rhodium Carbonyl Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rhodium Carbonyl Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rhodium Carbonyl Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rhodium Carbonyl Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
