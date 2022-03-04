Magnetic White Board Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Magnetic White Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wall-Mounted Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnetic White Board include Quartet, Deli, Hubei-An Technology, Bi-Silque, Neoplex, Luxor, Umajirushi, Zhengzhou Aucs and Foshan Yakudo and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Magnetic White Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnetic White Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Magnetic White Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wall-Mounted Board

Mobile Board

Other

Global Magnetic White Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Magnetic White Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Schools

Office

Family

Other

Global Magnetic White Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Magnetic White Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnetic White Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnetic White Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnetic White Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Magnetic White Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Quartet

Deli

Hubei-An Technology

Bi-Silque

Neoplex

Luxor

Umajirushi

Zhengzhou Aucs

Foshan Yakudo

Nichigaku

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnetic White Board Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnetic White Board Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnetic White Board Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnetic White Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnetic White Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnetic White Board Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnetic White Board Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnetic White Board Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnetic White Board Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnetic White Board Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnetic White Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnetic White Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnetic White Board Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic White Board Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Magnetic White Board Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Magnetic White Board Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

