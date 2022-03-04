News

Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Density Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape include 3M, Saint-Gobain, Henkel, Berry, Nitto, Technetics Group, A. W. Chesterton Company, Dixon Valve and Oatey, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Low Density
  • Standard Density
  • Medium Density
  • High Density

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Aerospace
  • Appliance
  • Automotive
  • Chemical
  • Electronic and Electrical
  • Plumbing and Pipe
  • Others

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • 3M
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Henkel
  • Berry
  • Nitto
  • Technetics Group
  • A. W. Chesterton Company
  • Dixon Valve
  • Oatey
  • DeWAL Industries (Rogers)
  • RectorSeal
  • SSP Corporation
  • Gasoila Chemicals
  • JC Whitlam Manufacturing
  • Electro Tape

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polytetrafluoroethylene Tape Companies
Tags
