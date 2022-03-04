Food Ingredient Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Food Ingredient
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Ingredient in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Food Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flavors and Colors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Ingredient include Kerry Groups, DowDupont, Cargill, ADM, DSM, Givaudan Flavors, Firmenich, Symrise and Ingredion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Food Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flavors and Colors
- Texturants
- Functional Food Ingredient
- Sweeteners
- Preservative
- Enzymes
- Others
Global Food Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Beverages
- Sauces, dressings and condiments
- Bakery
- Dairy
- Confectionary
- Others
Global Food Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Food Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Food Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Food Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kerry Groups
- DowDupont
- Cargill
- ADM
- DSM
- Givaudan Flavors
- Firmenich
- Symrise
- Ingredion
- Tate & Lyle
- CHR. Hansen
- IFF
- BASF
- Takasago
- Novozymes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Ingredient Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Ingredient Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Ingredient Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Ingredient Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Ingredient Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Ingredient Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Ingredient Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Ingredient Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Ingredient Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Ingredient Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Ingredient Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Ingredient Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Ingredient Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Ingredient Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Ingredient Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Ingredient Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Food Ingredient Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
