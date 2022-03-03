Fiber Glass Yarn Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Glass Yarn in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiber Glass Yarn Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiber Glass Yarn Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fiber Glass Yarn companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiber Glass Yarn market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Yarns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiber Glass Yarn include AGY, Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), BTTO s.r.o., Culimeta, Glotech Industrial, Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co.,Ltd, Hiltex, Jinwu glass fiber and Nittobo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Fiber Glass Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiber Glass Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fiber Glass Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Yarns

Multi-end Yarn

Coated Yarns

Texturized Yarns

Others

Global Fiber Glass Yarn Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fiber Glass Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Decoration

Electrical Insulation

Fire Proofing Applications

Glass Chemistry

Coating or Binder Chemistry

Global Fiber Glass Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fiber Glass Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiber Glass Yarn revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiber Glass Yarn revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiber Glass Yarn sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fiber Glass Yarn sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AGY

Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)

BTTO s.r.o.

Culimeta

Glotech Industrial

Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

Hiltex

Jinwu glass fiber

Nittobo

PFG Taiwan

Porcher

PPG Industries, Inc.

Saint-Gobain /Vetrotex

SHREE LAXMI UDYOG

Sichuan Fiber Glass

Taiwan Glass

Valmiera Glass Group.

