Marking Laser System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Marking Laser System is used for applying a non-removable mark on an object for product identification.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marking Laser System in global, including the following market information:

Global Marking Laser System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marking Laser System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Marking Laser System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marking Laser System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fiber Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marking Laser System include Han’s Laser, Telesis Technologies, Trumpf, Rofin, TYKMA Electrox, Trotec, FOBA, Gravotech and Videojet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Marking Laser System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marking Laser System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Marking Laser System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fiber Type

CO2 Lasers Type

Solid State Lasers Type

Others

Global Marking Laser System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Marking Laser System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Precision Instruments

Food & Medicine

Auto parts

Hardware Products

Plastic Packaging

Others

Global Marking Laser System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Marking Laser System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marking Laser System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marking Laser System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marking Laser System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Marking Laser System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Han’s Laser

Telesis Technologies

Trumpf

Rofin

TYKMA Electrox

Trotec

FOBA

Gravotech

Videojet

Epilog Laser

Schmidt

Eurolaser

Keyence

SIC Marking

Amada Miyachi

Laserstar

Universal Laser Systems

Mecco

Huagong Tech

Tianhong laser

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marking Laser System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marking Laser System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marking Laser System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marking Laser System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marking Laser System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Marking Laser System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marking Laser System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marking Laser System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marking Laser System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Marking Laser System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Marking Laser System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marking Laser System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Marking Laser System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marking Laser System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marking Laser System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marking Laser System Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type

