Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

R-134a Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant include Chemours, Mexichem, Daikin, Arkema, Dongyue Group, Zhejiang Juhua, Meilan Chemical, Arkema(Changshu) and Sanmei. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

R-134a

R-410A

R-407C

R125

Others

Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Air Condition

Automotive Air Conditioner

Refrigerator

Others

Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours

Mexichem

Daikin

Arkema

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Meilan Chemical

Arkema(Changshu)

Sanmei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrofluorocarbon Refrigerant Companies

