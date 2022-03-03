Phloem Fibre Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phloem Fibre in global, including the following market information:

Global Phloem Fibre Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Phloem Fibre Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Phloem Fibre companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phloem Fibre market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ramie Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phloem Fibre include Camira Fabrics, FlexForm Technologies, Bast Fibers LLC, American Hemp LLC, LITRAX and Hangzhou Best Chemical Fiber, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Phloem Fibre manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phloem Fibre Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phloem Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ramie

Jute

Flax

Apocynum

Industrial cannabis

Banana fiber

Global Phloem Fibre Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phloem Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apparel

Rope

Industrial (Packing Material etc)

Global Phloem Fibre Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phloem Fibre Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phloem Fibre revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phloem Fibre revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phloem Fibre sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Phloem Fibre sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Camira Fabrics

FlexForm Technologies

Bast Fibers LLC

American Hemp LLC

LITRAX

Hangzhou Best Chemical Fiber

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phloem Fibre Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phloem Fibre Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phloem Fibre Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phloem Fibre Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phloem Fibre Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phloem Fibre Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phloem Fibre Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phloem Fibre Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phloem Fibre Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phloem Fibre Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phloem Fibre Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phloem Fibre Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phloem Fibre Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phloem Fibre Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phloem Fibre Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phloem Fibre Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Phloem Fibre Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ramie

4.1.3 Jute

4.1.4 Flax

4.1.5 Apo

