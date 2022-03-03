Plumber Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plumber Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Plumber Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plumber Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plumber Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plumber Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Density Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plumber Tape include 3M, Saint-Gobain, Henkel, Berry, Nitto, Technetics Group, A. W. Chesterton Company, Dixon Valve and Oatey, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Plumber Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plumber Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plumber Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Density

Standard Density

Medium Density

High Density

Global Plumber Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plumber Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Appliance

Automotive

Chemical

Electronic and Electrical

Plumbing and Pipe

Others

Global Plumber Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plumber Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plumber Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plumber Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plumber Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plumber Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Saint-Gobain

Henkel

Berry

Nitto

Technetics Group

A. W. Chesterton Company

Dixon Valve

Oatey

DeWAL Industries (Rogers)

RectorSeal

SSP Corporation

Gasoila Chemicals

JC Whitlam Manufacturing

Electro Tape

