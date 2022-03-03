PMMA Resin Flooring Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PMMA Resin Flooring
This report contains market size and forecasts of PMMA Resin Flooring in global, including the following market information:
- Global PMMA Resin Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global PMMA Resin Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five PMMA Resin Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global PMMA Resin Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Optical Purpose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PMMA Resin Flooring include Sika Group, John L. Lord & Sons Ltd, RPM International Inc, Flowcrete UK, Ryoko., Resdev Limited, APF and FloorTech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the PMMA Resin Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PMMA Resin Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PMMA Resin Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Optical Purpose
- General Purpose
Global PMMA Resin Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PMMA Resin Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Flooring
- Commercial Flooring
- Residential Flooring
Global PMMA Resin Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PMMA Resin Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PMMA Resin Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PMMA Resin Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PMMA Resin Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies PMMA Resin Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sika Group
- John L. Lord & Sons Ltd
- RPM International Inc
- Flowcrete UK
- Ryoko.
- Resdev Limited
- APF
- FloorTech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PMMA Resin Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PMMA Resin Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PMMA Resin Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PMMA Resin Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PMMA Resin Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PMMA Resin Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PMMA Resin Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PMMA Resin Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PMMA Resin Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PMMA Resin Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PMMA Resin Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PMMA Resin Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PMMA Resin Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PMMA Resin Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PMMA Resin Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PMMA Resin Flooring Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PMMA Resin Fl
