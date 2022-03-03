Benzoates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Benzoates
This report contains market size and forecasts of Benzoates in global, including the following market information:
- Global Benzoates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Benzoates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Benzoates companies in 2021 (%)
The global Benzoates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Potassium Benzoate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Benzoates include FBC Industries, Emerald Performance Materials, Krg International, MBFERTS, ChemSol, LLC, Kalama, Berj Inc, Moellhausen S.p.A. and Jayshree Aromatics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Benzoates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Benzoates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Benzoates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Potassium Benzoate
- Sodium Benzoate
- Organic Benzoates
Global Benzoates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Benzoates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Medicine
- Cosmetics
Global Benzoates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Benzoates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Benzoates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Benzoates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Benzoates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Benzoates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- FBC Industries
- Emerald Performance Materials
- Krg International
- MBFERTS
- ChemSol, LLC
- Kalama
- Berj Inc
- Moellhausen S.p.A.
- Jayshree Aromatics
- LANXESS
- Jiangsu BVCO
- Hubei Greenhome
- Wuhan Youjixinrong
- Liaoning Huayi
- Hongrun
- Cofco
- Tianjin Dongda
- Changzhou Aohua
- Dico
- Wuhan Biet
- Kingtron
- Wuhan Sinocon
- Ecod
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Benzoates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Benzoates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Benzoates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Benzoates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Benzoates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Benzoates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Benzoates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Benzoates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Benzoates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Benzoates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Benzoates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Benzoates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Benzoates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzoates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Benzoates Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzoates Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Benzoates Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Potassium Benzoate
4.1.3 Sodium Benzoate
4.1.4 Organic Benzoates
4.2 By Type – Global Benzoa
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Benzoates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and China Benzoates Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Benzoates Sales Market Report 2021