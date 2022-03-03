Digital Printing Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Digital Printing Material
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Printing Material in global, including the following market information:
- Global Digital Printing Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Digital Printing Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Digital Printing Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Printing Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Printing Material include 3A Composites GmbH, 3M, Shanghai NAR Industrial Co.,Ltd., Weifang HengCai Digital Photo Materials Co.,Ltd. and ORAFO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Digital Printing Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Printing Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Digital Printing Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Paper
- Photo paper
- Fabric
- Glass
- Metal
- Marble
- Other substances
Global Digital Printing Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Digital Printing Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Printing House
- Publishing Company
- Architecture
- Others
Global Digital Printing Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Digital Printing Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Digital Printing Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Digital Printing Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Digital Printing Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Digital Printing Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3A Composites GmbH
- 3M
- Shanghai NAR Industrial Co.,Ltd.
- Weifang HengCai Digital Photo Materials Co.,Ltd.
- ORAFO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Printing Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Printing Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Printing Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Printing Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Printing Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Printing Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Printing Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Printing Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Printing Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Printing Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Printing Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Printing Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Printing Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Printing Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Printing Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Printing Materia
