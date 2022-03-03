Caustic Soda Prills Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Caustic Soda Prills in global, including the following market information:

Global Caustic Soda Prills Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Caustic Soda Prills Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Caustic Soda Prills companies in 2021 (%)

The global Caustic Soda Prills market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Caustic Soda Microprills Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Caustic Soda Prills include Solvay, Befar Group, Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical, AkzoNobel, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tosoh, Ineos Chlor, Asahi Glass and Tokuyama Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Caustic Soda Prills manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Caustic Soda Prills Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Caustic Soda Prills Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Caustic Soda Microprills

Caustic Soda Pearl

Global Caustic Soda Prills Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Caustic Soda Prills Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pulp & Paper

Aluminum Metal

Chemical and Petroleum Products

Soap and detergents

Others

Global Caustic Soda Prills Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Caustic Soda Prills Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Caustic Soda Prills revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Caustic Soda Prills revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Caustic Soda Prills sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Caustic Soda Prills sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Befar Group

Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical

AkzoNobel

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor

Asahi Glass

Tokuyama Corp

Tianjin Chengyuan Chemical

Arabian Alkali Company SODA

JSC Kaustik

Gacl

