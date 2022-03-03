2022-2027 Global and Regional Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling market was valued at 324.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Blister Tooling refer to a set of blister packaging tooling for thermoform and cold-form applications.The Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling industry can be broken down into several segments, Forming Tools, Seal Tools, etc. Global Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling key players include Elizabeth, Prodieco, HPT Pharma, Megama, VPT Verpackungstechnik GmbH, etc.

Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 10%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, both have a share over 55 percent.In terms of product, Forming Tools is the largest segment, with a share over 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Thermoform, followed by Cold-form, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Elizabeth

Prodieco

HPT Pharma

Megama

VPT Verpackungstechnik GmbH

TEG

Gr?bert Prazisionswerkzeuge

Gemel Precision Tool Co

Prebelli Industries

Dordan Manufacturing

Adamus Group

Forstek D.O.O.

Thomas Packaging LLC

Hangzhou Demei Pharma Technology Co.,Ltd

By Types:

Forming Tools

Seal Tools

Guide Tracks/Rails

Perforation & Scoring Dies

By Applications:

Thermoform

Cold-form

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

