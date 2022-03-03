2022-2027 Global and Regional Pain Relief Patches Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Pain Relief Patches market was valued at 479.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pain relief patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Often, this promotes healing to an injured area of the body. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. is that the patch provides a controlled release of the medication into the patient, usually through either a porous membrane covering a reservoir of medication or through body heat melting thin layers of medication embedded in the adhesive.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce Pain Relief Patches, with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into Pain Relief Patches industry. The classification of Pain Relief Patches includes Lidocaine Patches, Diclofenac Patches, Indomethacin Patches, Counter-Irritant Patches, Fentanyl Patches and other, and the proportion of Counter-Irritant Patches in 2016 is about 34.8%. Transdermal pain-relieving patches frequently contain lidocaine and can promise pain relief from chronic symptoms. The over-the-counter topical pain patches listed below are ideal for providing temporary relief for mild to moderate pain symptoms.

These medicated adhesive patches typically come in two varieties of analgesic patches: counter-irritant and fentanyl patches. China region is the largest supplier of Pain Relief Patches, with a production market share nearly 39.5% in 2016. Japan is the second largest supplier of Pain Relief Patches, enjoying production market share nearly 29.9% in 2016. China is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following China, North America is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 16.6%. Market competition is intense. Hisamitsu, Mylan, Johnson & Johnson, Actavis, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Hisamitsu

Mylan

Johnson & Johnson

Actavis

Lingrui

Teikoku Seiyaku

Sanofi

Novartis

Qizheng

Endo

Huarun 999

GSK

Haw Par

Nichiban

Mentholatum Company

Laboratoires Genevrier

BLUE-EMU

By Types:

LidocainePatches

DiclofenacPatches

IndomethacinPatches

Counter-IrritantPatches

FentanylPatches

By Applications:

OTC

Rx

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Pain Relief Patches Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Pain Relief Patches Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Pain Relief Patches Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Pain Relief Patches (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Pain Relief Patches Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Pain Relief Patches Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Pain Relief Patches (Volume and Value) by Application

