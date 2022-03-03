2022-2027 Global and Regional Surface-active Substances Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Surface-active Substances market was valued at 3844.02 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Surfactant refers to a substance that can significantly reduce the surface tension of the target solution. It has fixed hydrophilic and lipophilic groups, which can be aligned on the surface of the solution. The molecular structure of surfactants is amphiphilic: one end is a hydrophilic group, and the other end is a hydrophobic group; the hydrophilic group is often a polar group, such as carboxylic acid, sulfonic acid, sulfuric acid, amino or amine groups and their salts. Hydroxyl group, amide group, ether bond, etc.

can also be used as polar hydrophilic groups; while hydrophobic groups are often non-polar hydrocarbon chains, such as hydrocarbon chains with more than 8 carbon atoms. Surfactants are divided into ionic surfactants (including cationic surfactants and anionic surfactants), nonionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, compound surfactants, other surfactants, etc.Across the world, the major players cover BASF, Nouryon, Evonik, etc. Global Surface-active Substances key players include BASF, Nouryon, Evonik, etc.

Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 8%. Asia-Pacifc is the largest market, with a share about 36%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 50 percent. In terms of product, Anionic surfactants is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Household Soap and Detergent, followed by Personal Care, Industry and Institutional Cleaning, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Textile Processing, Others.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Nouryon

Evonik

Stepan Company

Solvay

Dow

Clariant

Indorama Ventures

Ashland

Kao Chemicals

Lonza

Croda

Arkema

Cepsa Chemicals

ADEKA

Colonial Chemical

EOC Group

Enaspol Inc

Lubrizol

Sumitomo Chemical

KLK OLEO

Lankem Surfactants

PCC Group

Sanyo Chemical

Norchem

Cargill

Aarti Industries

Taiwan NJC

Sasol

Alzo International

Zhejiang Huangma Tech

Zanyu Technology Group

By Types:

Anionic surfactants

Non-ionic surfactants

Cationic surfactants

Amphoteric surfactants

By Applications:

Household Soap and Detergent

Personal Care

Industry and Institutional Cleaning

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemicals

Agricultural Chemicals

Textile Processing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Surface-active Substances Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Surface-active Substances Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Surface-active Substances Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Surface-active Substances Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Surface-active Substances Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Surface-active Substances Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Surface-active Substances (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Surface-active Substances Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Surface-active Substances Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

