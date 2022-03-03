News

Global Sisal Fiber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sisal Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sisal Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Lower Grade Fiber
  • Medium Grade Fiber
  • Higher-Grade Fiber

Segment by Application

  • Paper Industry
  • Ropes & Twine Industry
  • Spin & Carpet Industry
  • Others

By Company

  • SFI Tanzania
  • REA Vipingo Group
  • METL Group
  • Lanktrad
  • GuangXi Sisal Group
  • Hamilton Rios
  • Wild Fibres
  • International Fiber Corporation

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sisal Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sisal Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lower Grade Fiber
1.2.3 Medium Grade Fiber
1.2.4 Higher-Grade Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sisal Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paper Industry
1.3.3 Ropes & Twine Industry
1.3.4 Spin & Carpet Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sisal Fiber Production
2.1 Global Sisal Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sisal Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sisal Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sisal Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sisal Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sisal Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sisal Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sisal Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Sisal Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Sisal Fiber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Sisal Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Sisal Fiber by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Sisal Fiber Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Globa

Tags
