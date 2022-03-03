Global Molluscicides Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Molluscicides market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Molluscicides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type:
- Metaldehyde
- Methiocarb
- Ferrous Phosphate
- Other bio-based Molluscicides
Segment by Application:
- Field Crops
- Horticultural Crops
- Turf & Ornamentals
- Others
By Company:
- Neudorff
- Certis
- Bayer CropScience
- Marrone Bio Innovations
- AMVAC
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Molluscicides Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Molluscicides Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metaldehyde
1.2.3 Methiocarb
1.2.4 Ferrous Phosphate
1.2.5 Other bio-based Molluscicides
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Molluscicides Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Field Crops
1.3.3 Horticultural Crops
1.3.4 Turf & Ornamentals
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Molluscicides Production
2.1 Global Molluscicides Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Molluscicides Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Molluscicides Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Molluscicides Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Molluscicides Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Molluscicides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Molluscicides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Molluscicides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Molluscicides Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Molluscicides Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Molluscicides Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Molluscicides by Region (2023-2028)
