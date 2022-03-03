Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyphthalamide (PPA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyphthalamide (PPA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type:

Amorphous PPA

Semi-crystalline PPA

Segment by Application:

Automotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry

Industrial Equipment

Others

By Company:

DuPont

Solvay

EMS-CHEMIE

Mitsui Chemicals

Arkema

Evonik

Sabic

BASF

AKRO-PLASTIC

KEP

DZT

NHU Special Materials

Production by Region;

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Amorphous PPA

1.2.3 Semi-crystalline PPA

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics Industry

1.3.4 Industrial Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Production

2.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales by Region (2017-2022)

