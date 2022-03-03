Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Polyphthalamide (PPA)
Polyphthalamide (PPA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyphthalamide (PPA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type:
- Amorphous PPA
- Semi-crystalline PPA
Segment by Application:
- Automotive Industry
- Electrical & Electronics Industry
- Industrial Equipment
- Others
By Company:
- DuPont
- Solvay
- EMS-CHEMIE
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Arkema
- Evonik
- Sabic
- BASF
- AKRO-PLASTIC
- KEP
- DZT
- NHU Special Materials
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyphthalamide (PPA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amorphous PPA
1.2.3 Semi-crystalline PPA
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics Industry
1.3.4 Industrial Equipment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Production
2.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyphthalamide (PPA) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
