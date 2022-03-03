News

Global Gate Valves Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Gate Valves market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gate Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Solid Wedge
  • Flexible Wedge
  • Split Wedge
  • Parallel Disk

Segment by Application

  • Chemical Industry
  • Water Treatment Industry
  • Steel Industry
  • Power Industry
  • Pulp & Paper Industry
  • Other Industrial

By Company

  • Tyco International
  • Emerson
  • Flowserve
  • Kitz Group
  • Cameron
  • IMI
  • Crane Company
  • Metso
  • Circor Energy
  • KSB Group
  • Pentair
  • Watts
  • Velan
  • SWI Valve
  • Neway

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gate Valves Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gate Valves Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solid Wedge
1.2.3 Flexible Wedge
1.2.4 Split Wedge
1.2.5 Parallel Disk
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gate Valves Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Water Treatment Industry
1.3.4 Steel Industry
1.3.5 Power Industry
1.3.6 Pulp & Paper Industry
1.3.7 Other Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gate Valves Production
2.1 Global Gate Valves Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gate Valves Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gate Valves Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gate Valves Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gate Valves Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Gate Valves Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Gate Valves Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Gate Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Gate Valves Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Gate Valves Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Gate Valves Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Gate Valves by

